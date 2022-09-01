Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): At least six people died in a boat accident in Ghazipur. According to sources, more than 17 people went missing after a boat capsized in Athata village of Ghazipur. The death toll has gone up to six on Thursday with the retrieval of two more bodies. Union Minister of State (Education) Annapurna Devi, who was on a tour of the district, expressed grief over the accident and assured of possible help from the government.

Ghazipur DM Mangla Prasad Singh while confirming the accident said, "So far six people have died in a boat accident at Athata village of flood-affected Severai tehsil. Boats are being used by the administration for ferrying the flood victims in the flood-hit areas and the boat that capsized was a medium size boat."

He further said, "According to the sailor, 25 people could sit comfortably in it, but the accident happened when only 17 people were in the boat including adults, elderly, women and children. When the water was still, people got distracted due to the sight of a snake and according to the sailor, at the same time a person panicked and jumped into the water. Due to this, the boat overturned."

The DM said, "The bodies of two people were recovered on Wednesday evening. Whereas on Thursday the bodies of four others have been fished out. Many people are still missing and are being searched. The rest of them are stated to be out of danger and are undergoing treatment. Many officers, including SP and DM, were present on the spot and a team of divers were engaged in search of the missing people.