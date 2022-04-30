Saran: Six people from different villages under the Taraiya police station area of ​​Bihar's Saran district died after consuming spurious liquor, as claimed by the deceased's family members on Friday.

However, the police have not responded to the incident. One of the deaths took place on Thursday evening. The family members of the deceased alleged that police officers came on Friday morning and forced them to change their statements to say that they died after eating "jackfruit curry" and rice. "The officials had come, asking to change the statement. They were saying that the man had not died because of alcohol. Say that eating 'jackfruit curry' and rice has led to death, otherwise, you will be in trouble. Does eating jackfruit vegetables cause death? Mukhiya ji also came and asked to change the statement," Nisha Kumari, a family member of deceased Akhilesh Thakur, said.

As per the reports, three people died after consuming liquor on March 23, then on the next day, two more people died, and on April 28 one more death took place. The deceased is identified as Akhilesh Thakur, Darsi Saw, Vicky Kumar Singh, Sanjay Paswan, Nagina Singh, and Madan Mohan. Over the incident, an attempt was made to contact Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena and Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar, but no one responded. Rajesh Kumar, SHO of Taraiya police station also refused to make any comment on the incident.

