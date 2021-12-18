Telangana: Six people died and another six suffered severe injuries in a fatal road accident that happened in the Kamareddy district of Telangana on Saturday.

As per the primary reports, a speeding Toyota Qualis car rammed into a lorry parked beside the road.

Qualis was travelling from Bichkunda to Pitlam when the incident happened near the Jagannathpally gate of Pedda Kodapgal village.

Six people died including two children and a driver died on the spot.

Injured were taken to Banswada Government Hospital, while dead bodies were sent for postmortem.

The accident happened on Sangareedy- Nanded- Akola national highway 161 when the speeding Toyota Qualis car rammed into a parked lorry from behind. The impact of the accident was so high that half part of the car blew away as it can be seen in the pictures surfaced after the accident.

Victims of the incident were identified as residents of Malakpet and Chaderghat area in Hyderabad. The 12 members travelling in the vehicle belong to 2 families and were returning from Hazrat Shah Kamil Dad Dargah Ziarat at Nanded in Maharashtra.

Banswada DSP Jaipal reddy visited the spot and gave necessary instructions to the local police. Police officials were trying to find the contact details of relatives of victims injured in the accident. Police have registered a case and trying to ascertain the reason behind the accident.

