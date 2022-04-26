Lalitpur: Six people died in a road accident in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after a bus overturned and fell into the culvert while trying to save a bike rider, as per the eyewitnesses.

Six dead in UP's Lalitpur after bus falls into culvert

The accident took place on Mehrauni Road near Masaura Kalan when the bus was on its way to Dhauri Sagar from Lalitpur. Police have reached the spot and the rescue operations are underway.

Read: Youth in Bhim Army chief's convoy killed after motorcycle hits cow