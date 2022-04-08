Jammu: Six persons including three of a family died in two separate road accidents in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In one of the accidents, a motorcycle collided with the road divider resulting in the death of a couple and their daughter. Police sources said that the husband-wife duo and their daughter were riding on a motorcycle with registration number JK02B-4739 when it hit a road divider in the Garani area on Udhampur Highway. The injured were shifted to District Hospital Udhampur where doctors declared them brought dead.

A doctor said that the excessive loss of blood lead to the death of the three members of a family. The deceased were locals from the Arnas area of Reasi district and have been identified as Shanti Devi, her husband Salim, and her daughter Rinku.

Meanwhile, police sources said in another accident a trawler crushed three persons to death in the Chenani area of the same district. Sources added that a speeding trawler on Udhampur highway hit three persons on the roadside, who died on the spot. A police official confirmed the death of the trio and said that the identity of the deceased is being ascertained. He said the driver has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered.

Also read: J&K: One BSF officer killed, several injured as bus turns turtle on Rajouri highway