Eluru (Andhra Pradesh): Six people were killed and 13 others injured when a massive fire broke out at the Porus‌ industry at Akkireddygudem in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at Unit 4 in the chemical factory. Five persons have been charred to death while another died while shifting to a hospital. The injured have been shifted to Nuziveedu Hospital for treatment when the condition of those who sustained burn injuries deteriorated, they have been shifted to Vijayawada for better treatment. According to reports, 150 were working in shifts in the factory when the incident took place.

On receiving information, fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The Eluru SP, who received information on the incident, rushed to the spot and examined the scene of the accident. The cause of the fire and the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. According to the information, a powder was being manufactured in the industry, which is used in the pharmaceutical industry.

The workers alleged that they were forced to go inside the factory when the gates could not be opened as the massive fire was raging inside the factory. The accident was caused due to the negligence of the owners, they alleged. The sugar factory was transformed into the chemical industry, they pointed out and they accused the management of not taking any action and not even calling an ambulance after the accident. They said over 150 are working in the industry in shifts.

