Latur (Maharashtra): Six people were killed on the spot while 10 others were injured when a bus from Latur in Aurangabad collided head-on with a truck near Bardapur on Ambajogai-Latur road at 8.30 am on Sunday. . The accident was so severe that the injured had to be pulled out of the vehicle by a crane. The injured are undergoing treatment at Swarati Hospital in Ambajogai. The identity of the passengers, who died in the accident, is yet to be ascertained. Rescue and relief operations are going on.

