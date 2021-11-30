Kaithal (Haryana): Six died and four were critically injured, including a child, in a road accident in Pundri town of Kaithal district of Haryana on Tuesday. Two died on the spot while two were brought dead to the hospital in the accident that took place around 7.30 in the morning. According to the Pundri police, the accident happened after two vehicles collided due to lack of visibility owing to fog. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Kaithal Civil hospital.

The vehicles involved in the accident were returning from a wedding ceremony. Police recorded statements of the eyewitnesses and began an investigation to get more details about the mishap. Police have sent the dead bodies for conducting post-mortem.

Also Read: Several injured in 11-vehicle collision at Faridkot in Punjab