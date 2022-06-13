Kaimur: Six people, including three women, died while at least four others were injured after a truck rammed into an e-Rickshaw along the highway in Bihar's Kaimur on Monday, police said. They said that the truck on way to Bhabua rammed into the rickshaw in Amavan village of Chainpur police station area leading to the death of one person on the spot while five more died on way to a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Shivgahan Kushwaha, son of Jagroop Kushwaha, Dilip Ram, son of late Ramdahin Ram--both residents of Sirbit village of Chainpur police station area, Bhima Ram, Rukhsana Khatoon, Shanti Devi-all residents of Bhekas village of Bhabua police station area and Murahi Devi, wife of Arjun Paswan.

Sahil Alam, Manju Devi of Sirbit village of Chainpur police station area, Devmuni Choubey, a resident of Patrian village of Bhagwanpur police station area, and Rahul Kumar, a resident of Tieri village of Chakia police station area, were injured in the incident. The truck, after hitting the rickshaw, is said to have hit a tempo parked on the roadside. It is said the truck was coming from the wrong side when it hit the rickshaw.

Police have shifted the injured to Sadar Hospital for treatment while the bodies to the mortuary. Further investigation into the incident is going on. Local Sarpanch Ram Iqbal sought compensation for the families of the deceased. Inspector Rajkumar Yadav said the compensation was the domain of the district administration.