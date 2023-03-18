Ramanagara (Karnataka): Due to late last night rain, the Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi six days ago, was inundated with water. The highway near Sangabasavanadoddy flyover in Ramnagar has been completely flooded. As a result of which, several vehicles were stranded in the waterlogged road on the expressway. It was also learnt that some vehicles had broken down and traffic was extremely slow as water stayed stagnant.

Last year, a similar situation occurred during the rains. Angry motorists said it was very difficult to drive as water risen 100 to 200 metres high. A motorist, Vikas said, "As the water level has risen on the road, vehicular traffic has slowed down and it has become extremely difficult to drive. Moreover, the water is damaging the vehicles and there are many cases of break down in the middle of the road. There are also bumper-to-bumper accidents. My bike was damaged after a car hit from behind. We have appealed to the Chief Minister to provide compensation for the damage."

Another motorist named Nagaraj said, "Due to the rain last night, all the motorists are suffering on the road. My vehicle has broken down after water entered the engine. Authorities concerned should immediately solve the problem." Motorists and people of the area complained that the officials of the National Highway Authority of India had assured there would not be any waterlogging, but the officials have not reached the spot till now, people complained.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while responding to a question related to the national highway in Chamarajanagar, said that Mysore Expressway is a project that the entire country should be proud of and it will connect the entire country to Mysore. He said there were some problems after the first rain, but assured that all the problems will be addressed.