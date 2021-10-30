Lucknow: Ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the political temperature is rising in the state. Six BSP MLAs and one BJP MLA joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav here on Saturday. All the parties, including the ruling and opposition parties, are making election promises to lure the voters and they are also taking out rallies and addressing meetings.

Parties are not leaving any opportunity to corner their opponents in order to win the confidence of people and emerge victorious in the next polls.

