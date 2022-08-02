Dakshina Kannada: Six persons have been arrested in the murder case of Mohammad Fazil, who was hacked to death on July 28 in the Surathkal town of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. Sources said the police suspected that the murder was led by one Suhas, who was earlier involved in a murder and attempt to murder cases.

However, it is yet to be confirmed about the identity of the arrested persons. The police department formed a special team to nab the killers headed by an ACP rank officer, as per the request of Fazil's family. Police seized the car used for carrying out the murder and arrested Ajith Crasta (40), the owner of the vehicle.

Opposition parties demanded an impartial probe in the murder case. Chief Minister Baavaraj Bommai had stated that the police have been given the freedom to conduct an investigation. "The motive behind the murder was yet to be known. We are investigating the matter," a police official said. The murder took place two days after Praveen Nettar, a Bharatiya Janta Yuva district level office-bearer in Dakshina Kannada, was hacked to death by motorcycle-borne assailants on July 26 night when he was heading home after closing her poultry shop in Mangaluru.