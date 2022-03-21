New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has leased out six of its airports at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for operation, management, and development on a long term lease basis, Minister of State (MoS), Civil Aviation General (retd) V K Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Singh further stated that out of the six airports three in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Mangaluru, were handed over in October-November, 2020 and the remaining three have been handed over to the Concessionaire in October 2021.

Responding to questions raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Jawahar Sircar regarding privatization of airports and revenue earned from it, Singh stated in a written reply that the private partner of the six airports has paid about Rs. 331 crore to the AAI. " The Private Partner of the six airports has paid approximately Rs.331 crore to AAI as Per Passenger Fee (PPF) till January 2022. AAI has also received an amount of approximately Rs.1888 crore from the Private Partner of these six airports in the form of upfront fee towards capital expenditure incurred by AAI at these airports," stated Singh.

"As per National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), 25 AAI airports namely Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Trichy, Indore, Raipur, Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun, and Rajahmundry have been earmarked for asset monetization over the years 2022 to 2025," he added.

