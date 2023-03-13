SIU attaches property of alleged militant in Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir

Kokarnag: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) here on Monday seized the house of an accused involved in militancy in Anantnag. In the presence of the Executive Magistrate, the SIU seized the house of Muhammad Ishaq Malik, a resident of Dhanwitpura.

An SIU spokesman said in a statement that the Investigation Unit has searched the house of Muhammad Ishaq Malik, son of Muhammad Saifullah Malik, under Section 25 of the UA(PA) for alleged activities related to militancy. The statement further said that the accused is involved in the case of FIR No. 103/2022 under Section 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act 18,20,23,38 UA(P)A Act and is lodged in District Jail Anantnag.

The statement said, "SIU along with a team of security personnel went to a designated place and pasted a notice on this house in the presence of local Sarpanches, Panches and Chowkidars." Transferring or leasing the house, selling it, changing its nature, or dealing it in any way is prohibited, the official statement further added.

Earlier in the day, the Anantnag Police, in collaboration with the Army's Rashtriya Rifles, conducted a successful cordon and search operation in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Bijbehara in Anantnag, resulting in the discovery of a LeT hideout and a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

The operation was carried out on the night of March 12 and 13, based on specific inputs that were gathered over a period of time. A significant amount of explosives, including five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), Programmed Timer Devices (PTDs) and Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIEDs), were found at the hideout, along with six detonators, three pistols, five pistol magazines, nine rounds of ammunition, four remote controls, and 13 batteries.