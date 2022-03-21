New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Ajay Bhatt informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the situation along the Line of Control has been stable following the agreement between the Indian and Pakistani armies to observe a ceasefire. The ceasefire agreement took place on February 25 last year with the two armies announcing that they would cease firing across the LoC and would be recommitting to a ceasefire agreement entered in 2003.

Bhatt also said that the Indian Army is constantly monitoring the situation and is prepared to thwart any kind of threats from "inimical elements". Without directly mentioning Pakistan, the MoS said that Indian security forces deployed along the Western borders are "adequately poised to respond to any challenge posed by adversary across the entire conflict".

As for the international border with Pakistan, Bhatt said that there are indications of an "emerging narco-terror nexus sponsored by inimical elements across the border". He also said, "The situation along Line of Control (LoC) remains stable post the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMOs) understanding of February 2021 and the armies of India and Pakistan have exercised restraint to maintain peace along the LoC."

Answering a separate question, Bhatt said that 91 officers have retired in lower rank (Wing Commander) despite having served in the higher rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force. However. he did not provide any reason.

