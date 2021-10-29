Rome/New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Friday met her Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong to discuss opportunities for boosting economic and trade relations between the two Asian economies.

Sitharaman reached Rome earlier in the day to participate in the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' meeting, ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit on October 30-31.

"Finance Minister @nsitharaman met @LawrenceWongST Finance Minister of Singapore on the sidelines of #G20 Finance & Health Ministers Meeting in #Rome ahead of #G20RomeSummit. Noting strong #IndiaSingapore relations, the ministers discussed opportunities for further collaboration," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Sitharaman also met GlobalFund Executive Director Peter Sands and appreciated Global Fund's efforts in fighting AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

"Discussions were held on global preparedness for dealing with future health emergencies and sustaining the campaigns against other diseases," the Finance Ministry said.

This is the first joint meeting of the G20 Finance and Health Ministers under the Italian G20 Presidency. The meeting will be co-chaired by Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco and Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

The ministers will discuss how to keep momentum in response to the pandemic and build on further coordination arrangements between the ministries.

PTI