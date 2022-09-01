Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey would visit Telangana in the first week of September as part of the BJP's 'Parliament Pravas Yojana'.

Nirmala Sitharaman would tour the Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency for three days from September 1 to 3, in accordance with Pravas Yojana schedule, which is aimed at involving Union Ministers in creating awareness on the Central Government's programmes in the respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

On the other hand, Mahendra Nath Pandey would visit the Mahabubnagar parliamentary seat on September 3 and 4, a state BJP release said on Wednesday. During these visits, the Union Ministers would take a look at the implementation of Central government schemes being implemented for the benefit of poor, it said.

At the same time, the Union Ministers would also attend meetings with their party local activists and leaders. Union Minister of State (Cooperation) B L Verma had visited Khammam Lok Sabha constituency on August 29 and 30 as part of the 'Pravas Yojana', the release said.