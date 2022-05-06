Sitapur: More trouble for Sahara Chief Subrata Roy as a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur summoned him along with three others on an investor's complaint. In an order pronounced by Judicial Magistrate First Kavya Srivastava, the accused have been ordered to appear in court on May 17. The order was issued after hearing the case of the plaintiff Pawan Kumar Agarwal.

According to the plaintiff, on January 18, 2016, he had deposited Rs 2.17 lakh at the office of Universe Multipurpose Society Limited, Sahara India, Aryanagar. The plaintiff said that he had also deposited Rs 59,000 in his son's name under the 'Unique Scheme'. The deposited amount was to mature on May 18, 2021. However, he was not given the money.

The plaintiff accused the employee Manoj Kumar Srivastava of misbehaving with him. Pawan said that he was told that the money would come from Lucknow, but it turned out to be untrue forcing him to approach the court. In the order issued by Kavya Srivastava, it was said that the statement of the plaintiff and the statement of the witnesses prove fraud on part of the defendant Subrata Roy of Sahara, OP Srivastava, Anil Tiwari, and Manoj Kumar Srivastava.

