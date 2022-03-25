Faridkot: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police has named Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim as the key accused in the 2015 alleged desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari.

Ram Rahim, who has already been convicted in cases of sexual abuse and murder, and is currently on a furlough, was an accused in the FIR No. 128 in the case of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and in FIR No. 117 in the case of putting up controversial posters. The Dera chief has already been nominated by the SIT in FIR No. 63 registered in connection with the theft of Guru Granth Sahib's Bir. Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been ordered by the Faridkot court to appear before the court on May 4, 2022 at 10 am through video conference.

Pertinently, six followers of Dera Sacha Sauda have been already arrested in connection with the theft of Saroop of Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Gurdwara Sahib of village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and posting of controversial posters. They are Sirsa Sukhjinder Singh Sunny, Shakti Singh, Ranjit Singh Bhola, Manjit Singh, Nishan Singh and Pradeep Singh.

Also read: Godman Ram Rahim gets Z plus security over 'threat to his life'