Lucknow: In the Tikunia case of Lakhimpur Kheri district, a counter-affidavit has been filed on behalf of the Special Investigative Team (SIT) in the Lucknow Bench of the High Court, on January 6, opposing the bail plea of ​​Ashish Mishra alias Monu, son of the Minister of State for Home.

The next hearing of the case will be on January 11.

During the hearing, while Ashish Mishra sought time to respond, the public prosecutor also sought permission to file a supplementary counter-affidavit.

Earlier, on behalf of the SIT, the court was told that in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court on November 17, the SIT has been constituted in this case.

The Additional Advocate General, appearing for the SIT, had told the court that the investigation has been done as per the directions of the Supreme Court, but there are a large number of eyewitnesses whose statements are to be taken in this case.

Earlier, after completing the investigation of the case on January 3, the SIT has filed a charge sheet against 14 accused including Ashish Mishra in the court of Lakhimpur Kheri.

