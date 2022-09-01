Kanpur: The Special Investigation Team of Kanpur police, which was set up to probe the June 3 violence that erupted over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against the Prophet of Islam, has completed the investigation after 90 days. Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari said that a charge sheet has been filed against all the 51 accused in the court.

Also read: Kanpur violence: Main accused to be questioned by ED

Of the accused, Zafar Hayat Hashmi, Haji Wasi and Mukhtar Baba are the main accused in the violence that erupted on June 3, after Friday prayers at Parade Square in Kanpur. Hashmi, who was among the first to be arrested in the case, is said to be the mastermind of the gathering of the protesters. Mukhtar Baba, the owner of the famous Baba Biryani of Kanpur, and Haji Vasi, the city's big builder, were also accused of “funding” the protests. While Hashmi has been booked under the NSA, Kanpur police invoked Gangster Act against the other two.

Investigators said that Hashmi had built a four-storey hostel in Kakdev where a good number of boys lived. Police said that on the day of the protest, the boys of this hostel had reached the parade at the behest of Hayat and pelted stones. Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) recently sealed eight alleged illegal buildings in the case.