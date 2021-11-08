Haridwar: The main accused in the Kumbh testing scam Sharad Pant and Mallika Pant were arrested on Monday by the SIT from their Delhi residence. They are likely to be brought to Haridwar soon. The SIT was conducting raids since last. The Covid testing scam took place at Kumbh in Haridwar.

The scam came to light at the Kumbh Mela where fake Covid-19 reports were made. Health Department sources said that 700 samples were tested from the same antigen test kit. Moreover, only one phone number was mentioned for hundreds of people on the list. The investigation conducted by the Health Department also revealed that the same was done in other laboratories as well.

It was revealed that the names, addresses and mobile numbers in the related laboratories were fake.

Private laboratories in the Stare were paid Rs. 300 for each antigen test and as for the RT-PCR test, there were three categories. If the private laboratories had to collect the samples from government set up then had to be paid Ra. 400. As for the private laboratories collecting samples themselves then the charge was Rs. 700 and in case they collected it from home then they have to be paid Rs.900. The rates are subject to be changed from time to time. The private laboratories already received 30% payment in advance.

Sharad Pant and Mallika Pant in their petition told the court that they were a service provider for Max Corporate Services. However, no Max Corporate employee was present during the testing and data entry. All the testing and data entry was conducted under the supervision of local Health Department officials and whatever the testing stalls did they approved it, the petitioners told the court. They also said that if there was any foul play then why did the official keep silent during the Kumbh Mela.

Health Department sources said that it all started from Faridkot in Punjab, Vipimn Mittal, a LIC agent, got a call from a laboratory in Haridwar and was told that his report had come negative. However, Vipin told the laboratory that he had not gone through any Covid test so how did his report come negative.

Vipin immediately informed the local authorities but seeing their laid back attitude he complained to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which sought a reply from the Uttarakhand Health Department.

The complaint then reached Health Secretary Amit Negi who ordered an investigation. It revealed that there were 1 lakh fake Covid reports.