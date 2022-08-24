Kanpur: The Special Investigation Team arrested two more accused who were a part of the 1984 Sikh riots case, said SIT in charge Balendu Bhushan Singh on Wednesday. Singh said that the accused have been identified as Salim and Munna Shukla, the residents of Dada Nagar. So far, the SIT has arrested a total of 34 accused in this case.

In total, it has a prepared list of 94 accused, of whom 22 have died and now 32 out of 72 accused have been arrested, while 40 are to be arrested. The SIT has been given time till September 30 to arrest all the accused by the court. In such a situation, now the members of the SIT team have made a plan to arrest the accused by intensifying their searches.