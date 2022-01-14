Kottayam (Kerala): After the Kottayam Additional Sessions Court in Kerala on Friday acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was the prime accused in the sensational Nun rape case.

Talking to ETV Bharat Sister Anupama said, "We are not at all satisfied with the verdict and we could not believe that such a verdict could be pronounced. We will fight till our sister gets justice. We would move the Higher Court against the verdict. Earlier also we have suffered a lot and still, it is continuing. We are here and we will support our sister."

"We may not be the churchmen but every time it happens that people who have the money power can buy anything. However, we are thankful to all the people who have supported us. People across religions and people all over the world have supported us, we need their support. We don't know anything about the church, anything can happen. You won't know what will be the situation now," Sister Anupama added.

As the prosecution failed to produce evidence against the accused, the Additional District and Sessions Judge G Gopakumar acquitted the Bishop. Mulakkal, 57, who was present in person during the pronouncement of the judgment, cried after hearing the judgment. He said he is thankful to God and said he always hoped the truth will finally prevail.

The judgment was pronounced one-and-a-half years after the commencement of the trial. A Nun, who was a member of the Missionaries of Jesus and a resident of St. Francis Mission Home at Kuruvilangad, had lodged a rape complaint against the Bishop. The case was registered in June 2018.