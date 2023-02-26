New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case is a welcome step, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said on Sunday, claiming that the AAP "used power to accumulate wealth". He alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should also be arrested as he was the mastermind of the "corrupt deal".

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said. "The arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI is a welcome step though Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should also be arrested as he was the master mind of the corrupt deal.

"AAP used power to accumulate wealth and Kejriwal deserves to be behind bars for betraying the people of Delhi," Chaudhary alleged. He claimed that the Delhi Congress was the "first to flag the liquor deal" and had also staged protests demanding Sisodia and Kejriwal's arrest.

Earlier, the CBI had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19. On last Sunday, Sisodia requested the central agency to defer questioning saying that he is "preparing the budget" at present and can only appear before it towards February-end.

However, Sisodia has not been named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet.

In August last year, the CBI searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker. Several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Sisodia's residence, and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI officer, who further said that the raids were conducted across 7 states.

The CBI launched a probe in the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to L-G Saxena recommending a probe by the central agency. (With agency Inputs)