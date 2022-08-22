Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are in Gujarat on a two-day visit during which the duo will discuss employment and education with youth ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year. Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party and Sisodia, who is the education minister of Delhi, are in Gujarat amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Sisodia.

Here are 10 points in this big story: