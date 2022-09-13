Rampur (West Bengal): Armed criminals looted Rs 2.03 crore from an SIS cash van near Rampur Check post on the border of West Bengal and Bihar in broad daylight on Tuesday. According to sources, five personnel of the private security agency, SIS reached the State Bank of India ATM near the BSF camp with Rs 2.4 cr from the main branch.

Two of the personnel, cash van driver Jameel Akhtar, resident of Gwalpokhar in Bengal, and gunman Gulzar Hussain, resident of Chakulia, took the van to Rampur in Bengal adjacent to the city for fuel. Driver Jameel and gunman Gulzar told the police that while on the way to fill the diesel on NH27, a Scorpio rider stopped the car, and pointed a revolver at them. The man and his accomplices, according to the two, then looted 2.03 crore from the van.

After the incident, the SIS personnel reached the Sadar police station and informed the police about the incident. As the incident took place on the Bengal-Bihar border, Chakulia police station in Bengal was also informed about the incident. Under the leadership of SDPO Anwar Javed Ansari, Sadar police station in-charge Amar Prasad Singh reached the spot along with the police and investigated the matter.

The GPS of the van has also been checked and a zero FIR has been registered at the police station. Police are also questioning the two SIS personnel.