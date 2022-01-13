New Delhi: In a vitriolic attack against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa labelled him as a 'cunning person' who is sidelining APP leader Bhagwant Singh Mann in the race for Punjab CM post.

There were rumours that the AAP would finally announce Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate but no announcement has been made so far. Sirsa said, "it was like, 'I want to make Bhagwant Mann the chief minister but it is important to know people's opinion'".

Sirasa in a video message accused Arvind Kejriwal of fooling the people of Punjab and he is trying to get in to the CM race by sidelining Bhagwant Mann. "Nobody is going to hear or watch, whom he is talking on the phone, the only purpose behind this is to sideline Bhagwant Mann. Arvind Kejriwal is just fooling the people of Punjab. He himself wants to be Punjab CM's face." Said Sirsa.

Sirsa further claimed that he warned Bhagwant Maan regarding Arvind Kejriwal that a person bitten by snake can be saved but a person bitten by Arvind Kejriwal cant be saved.

"Now he will bring out someone who will be unknown to everyone so that he loses MLA elections and then after he (Kejriwal) will say see people are demanding me to become CM. Today the conman face of Arvind Kejriwal came in front of everyone," Sirsa added further.

Arvind Kejriwal was first expected to announce the party's CM face this week but he pushed the date to next week and his recent statements have given a chance for rivals to attack him.

Interestingly, Bhagwant Mann's supporters also launched a campaign to get him declared as chief minister candidate.

Read: Kejriwal solicits votes through door to door campaign, gets EC notice