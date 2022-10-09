Jodhpur: Amid the celebration of Eid Milad Un Nabi on Sunday, a video of a procession, carried out by the Muslim community through the Hindu-majority area of Jodhpur's Pipad town has surfaced. Immediately, Satyanarayan Mali, a resident of Nayapura Subhash Colony, lodged a complaint against Roshan Ali Sindhi, along with 15 others for spreading hatred through their slogan, "Gustakh-e-Nabi Ki Ek Hi Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda" (People who disrespect prophet, deserve only one punishment and i.e. Beheading).

Rural Superintendent of Police Anil Kayal said that Roshan Ali Sindhi and a few more people have been taken into custody on the basis of the viral video. "It is alleged that an attempt has been made to intimidate the Hindu society through these slogans. It has been told in the report that such provocative slogans were raised in Hindu-dominated areas due to enmity between the two communities and with the intention of inciting fights and riots. The police are investigating and the guilty will be punished under relevant sections of the law," he added.

Meanwhile, in MP's Khandva thousands of Muslims took out a procession from Muslim areas and reached Imalipura where slogans of "Sir Tan Se Juda" were raised during this grand procession of Eid Milad Un Nabi. Hindu organizations have opened their front against those who raised slogans. Strict action has been demanded against those raising slogans. Anish Arjhare of Hindu Jagran Manch said that a video of youths of Muslim society raising slogans has gone viral and a complaint has been lodged with the Kotwali police station and senior officers of the police and demanded to register a case.

Eid Milad Un-Nabi is celebrated as the birthday of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad. During his life, Mohammed founded Islam and formed Saudi Arabia as a single state, dedicated to the service of God. After his death in 632 AD, many Muslims began to celebrate his life and his teachings with various unofficial holidays. People pray on this day and processions are also taken out from place to place and houses and mosques are decorated.