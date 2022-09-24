Noida: A 27-year-old woman, Chanchal Sharma has been an inspiration for many women by driving an e-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Most days, she has her one-year-old son strapped to her in a baby carrier as she picks up passengers in her e-rickshaw.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Chanchal said that if she had a job, she would have had to leave his one-year-old child somewhere as it was not possible to take him with her to her workplace. Chanchal has three sisters, who are married and settled far away from her.

Her day starts at 6.30 am and she takes a break at noon to give the kid, Ankush a bath and lunch. Her route is a 6.5 km stretch between the National Institute of Biologicals in Sector 62 and Labour Chowk in Sector 59. After spending some time, Chanchal again takes an e-rickshaw on rent and carries the ride till evening.

Chanchal, who now is separated from her husband earns Rs 600 to 700 in a day and pays Rs 300 to the private agency that loans her the battery-operated vehicle.

Chanchal said, "Any work done with honesty and hard work is not considered menial. It is very difficult to leave the child with my sisters, due to which I did not even work anywhere as it was not possible to take the child with me everywhere. For the last two years, I am working as an e-rickshaw driver."

She further added, "Women should never depend on anyone. It is necessary to fight your own battle."