Chennai : Brave and willing take the risk, former Chief Minister EPS has emerged victorious in the battle for supremacy in the AIADMK, trumping his rival OPS. With the Supreme Court upholding EPS as the party's interim general secretary, the Dravidian major returns to unitary leadership.

It was a calculated risk and big a political gamble that paid back EPS in the tussle for leadership of the party. Now, he is the numero uno in the party.

Dismissing the plea of OPS and another of his supporter, challenging the July 11 last general council, a division bench of the Supreme Court also confirmed their expulsion from the party. The court also upheld the general council revoking Jayalalithaa as the permanent general secretary of the AIADMK and other resolutions.

While EPS enjoyed the support of an overwhelming majority of party functionaries and legislators, OPS, left with a coterie around him had mounted the legal challenge. The present verdict is passed on the petitions challenging the Madras High Court judgment which rapped OPS for using the judiciary to settle political scores without proving his support in party forum.

With this apex court ruling, the political future of OPS appears to have hit a dead end while there was jubilation in the EPS camp. For, them was a long awaited judgment.

"It has unmasked those who were acting as the B-Team of the ruling DMK. The over 1.5 crore cadre of the AIADMK are overjoyed at the Supreme Court verdict. My prayers at the Jayalalithaa temple had been answered," was the reaction of EPS in Madurai. He was speaking to the media after the family wedding of Hus former ministerial colleague, RB Udhayakumar.

For EPS, it is a dream journey. From a humble farmer and a jaggery seller on bicycle, he has come thus far - Chief minister and AIADMK supremo.

Joining the celebration at the party headquarters in Chennai, another lieutenant of EPS, D Jayakumar, a former minister, said " It is a divine verdict, giving joy and happiness to the party workers. Well, the conspiracy of Kauravas has now unravelled and the Pandavas have won. To a question on readmitting OPS into the AIADMK fold, he said, "Except OPS, VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, others could be accommodated." On the political future of OPS, he simply signalled 'Zero'.

Braving disappointment, OPS camp supporter, R Vaithilingam said, "It is no final victory. We will prefer an appeal." Similarly, TTV Dhinakaran, was dismissive of the euphoria in the EPS camp. Reacting to the judgment, he said "This is only a temporary victory".

Proving right-wing pundits and those sympathetic to OPS, the apex court has come as a great morale booster days ahead of the February 27 bypoll to the TN assembly from Erode East. The AIADMK is taking on the Congress, backed by the DMK and its allies.