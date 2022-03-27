Barabanki: The Uttar Pradesh government has made the daily recital of the national anthem mandatory at all the Madrassas (Islamic seminaries) in the state. The students in the madrassas will have to mandatorily sing the national anthem along with the morning prayers before beginning their classes. The decision comes almost five years after the board in 2017 had made the recital of the national anthem and hoisting of the national flag mandatory on Independence Day.

Qamar Ali, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council confirmed the development in a conversation with ETV Bharat. He said they were receiving complaints that some Madarassas were not singing the national anthem and the step was taken to ensure all followed the directive. He also said they were introducing biometric attendance system for teachers in the seminaries.

Qamar said that the move will remove the hurdles in the recognition of Fazil and Kamil degrees at the madrasas. Qamar Ali said that the Madrasa Education Board is being prepared “on the lines of the UP Board so that the children are able to gain the worldly education along with the basic education”.

Also read: SP doesn't discriminate along religious lines: Party's Minority Sabha Prez Maulana Iqbal Qadri