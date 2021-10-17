Sonipat: The Sonipat court today sent three more people, accused in the murder of a man at the Singhu border, to six-day police remand. The accused, identified as Nihang Sardar Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh had on October 15 killed a man named Lakhbir Singh on the Singhu border.

The three accused confessed before the judge that they had killed Lakhbir Singh. One of the accused, Narayan Singh, said that he cut Lakhbir Singh's leg while Bhagwant Singh and Govind Singh hanged him. The police had demanded 14 days remand from the judge.

Sending the accused to six days of remand, the judge ordered a daily medical checkup of the accused.

On October 15, the body of Lakhbir Singh was found hanging on the barricade near Kisan Manch on the Singhu border. The Nihang Sikhs claimed that Lakhbir Singh had tried to sacrilege the Guru Granth, because of which they had killed Lakhbir. Four Nihang Sikhs have surrendered before the police in connection with the case.

Out of the four, one accused named Sarabjit was sent to a seven-day remand by the court on Saturday. Today three more accused have been sent to police remand by the court.