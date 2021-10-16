Chandigarh (Haryana): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called a high-level meeting at his residence on Friday over the incident at Singhu border wherein a man was brutally killed and his body hung on a police barricade.

CM Khattar ordered a probe saying that the accused will not be spared. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Anil Vij, Director General of Police and other top officials.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhbir Singh (35), a resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, is a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, police said.

Read: Man found dead near farmers' protest venue in Delhi

Accused surrenders

Sarabjit Singh, a member of the Nihang Sikh group, late on Friday night claiming responsibility for the incident, surrendered before the Haryana police.

According to sources, he confessed to committing the crime.

A semi-naked body of a man with a chopped hand was seen hanging from a barricade near the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border on Friday morning, police sources said. Allegations levelled that the man was caught desecrating the Sikh religious holy book.