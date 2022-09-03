Valsad: The police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the murder of Gujarati folk singer Vaishali Balsara whose body was recovered from her car under suspicious circumstances on the banks of the river in Pardi of Valsad six days ago. Police said that Vaishali's friend Babita got her murdered through a Facebook friend for who she paid Rs 8 lakh to evade the return of Rs 25 lakh, which she had borrowed from Vaishali.

Babita has been arrested in the case. Investigators said that Babita turned to the contract killing after pressure mounted on her to return the money. The identity of the hitman was not immediately known. More arrests are expected in the case. Vaishali's body was found in a car parked on the banks of the River Par in Pardi taluka of the Valsad district in Gujarat on August 28 a day after she went missing.

After seeing the car parked suspiciously on the banks of the river for a long time, the local people informed the Pardi police about it. The post-mortem revealed her death by strangulation. It is learnt that Vaishali had left the house on Saturday to meet Babita. Vaishali used to do stage shows with her husband Hitesh in Gujarat, Mumbai and abroad.