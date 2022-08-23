Chandigarh: Punjabi singer Mankirt Singh Aulakh allegedly received a death threat from the Davinder Bambiha gang, that intends to avenge singer Sidhu Moosewala's recent murder. The threat, posted on the social media platform Facebook from Davinder Bambhia's official account, claims Mankirt Singh Aulakh to be one of the many responsible for Moosewala's death.

Singer Mankirt Aulakh receives death threats from Bambiha gangster group

The social media post further threatens to kill anyone who supports Jaggu, Lawrence, and Goldie Brar -- the three infamous names allegedly involved in the Sidhu Moosewala killing.

Reacting to the matter, Mankirt Singh Aulakh said he has nothing to do with the murder and he was as shocked and saddened by Sidhu Moosewala's murder as all his fans and family. He further alleged that the gang is trying to spread false news against me and frame me for a crime that I have not committed.

On May 29 this year, Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in broad daylight in what is suspected to be an inter-gang rival attack. The infamous gangster Goldie Brar and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the murder though the case and hearings are still underway with no one convicted of the murder so far.