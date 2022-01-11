Maharashtra: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 90, was on Tuesday admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The legendary singer is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Due to her old age health issues, she has been shifted to the ICU. "She was brought to hospital at about 2 am," a hospital insider said. She was earlier admitted to the hospital in November 2019 after complaining of breathing problems. Mangeshkar, who has lent her voice to over 1,000 songs in Hindi alone, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, in 2001.

Read: Whatever I am today is because of my fans' love: Lata Mangeshkar