Singer Kailash Kher attacked during Hampi Utsav in Karnataka; two detained
Published on: 13 minutes ago
Hampi (Karnataka): Padma Shri awardee singer Kailash Kher was attacked by some youths in the audience on Monday here during the ongoing Hampi Utsav in Karnataka. Two youngsters, who threw a water bottle at Kailash Kher while he was on the dais, have been detained by the police in connection with this case.
Sunday marked the concluding day of the three-day Hampi Utsav that started on January 27. Several artists across the country performed at the event.
