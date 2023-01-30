Hampi (Karnataka): Padma Shri awardee singer Kailash Kher was attacked by some youths in the audience on Monday here during the ongoing Hampi Utsav in Karnataka. Two youngsters, who threw a water bottle at Kailash Kher while he was on the dais, have been detained by the police in connection with this case.

Sunday marked the concluding day of the three-day Hampi Utsav that started on January 27. Several artists across the country performed at the event.