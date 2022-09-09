Delhi: Rapper Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar have been now officially divorced with Honey depositing Rs 1 crore for the divorce settlement on Thursday. Sources said Shalini had asked Honey for a divorce allowance of 10 crores. In course of the hearing, the two reached a settlement on the alimony which was revised to Rs 1 crore.

On Thursday, Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar agreed for the same during the meditation proceedings in Delhi's Sanket Court. Later, Honey submitted a bank cheque drawn for Rs 1 crore meant for Shalini Talwar in a sealed envelope at the court.

In 2021, Shalini accused Honey Singh of domestic violence and of having sexual relationships with other women. On August 3, Shalini filed a petition against Honey Singh in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court alleging that Honey Singh beat her up. The next hearing of that domestic violence case is on March 22, 2023. Honey and Shalini got married 11 years ago in the year 2011 in a Gurudwara in Delhi.