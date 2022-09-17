New Delhi: Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong who is on an official visit to India from 17-21 September, Saturday participated in several conferences including the inaugural India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

He took part in the meeting with the country's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, and Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, S Iswaran.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the ISMR is a new ministerial platform between the two countries, seeking to deepen existing cooperation and identify opportunities for mutually-beneficial collaboration in new and emerging areas.

India and Singapore have close ties and high-level visits are a part of the engagement. The Singaporean PM is slated to visit Gujarat International Finance City along with the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance on the same day.

The 16th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Singapore was held in Singapore on August 19 and were co-chaired by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, India, and Albert Chua, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore.

During the FOCs, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at the present level of engagement. Both sides emphasized the importance of bilateral political exchanges to realize the full potential of the partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Singapore in 2018.