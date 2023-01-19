Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Diwani Sindhi Samaj has begun returning the copies of holy Guru Granth Sahib to Gurudwaras. The matter snowballed into a controversy when some members of the Sikh community visited Indore on January 9. The Nihang sect belonging to the Sikh community paid a visit to the religious places belonging to the Sindhi community.

They visited Sindhi community's temple situated at Parshwanath Nagar in Indore where they found the holy Guru Granth Sahib was placed beside the idols. This enraged the Nihang sect belonging to the Sikh community. They alleged that keeping the holy Guru Granth Sahib beside idols was against the principle of Sikhism and also showing disrespect to their religion. The members of the Nihang Dal also attempted to take away the holy book, along with them.

Aggrieved over the incident, the Sindhi community convened a meeting in which they decided to hand over the 92 holy copies of Guru Granth Sahib to the Gurudwaras. Speaking about the controversy, Prakash Rajdev, a member, of the Coordination Committee of the Sindhi Samaj, said, "Some of the pictures showing the Sindhi community in a poor light were posted on the social media by the members of the Sikh community.

"Aggrieved over this, we returned 92 copies of Guru Granth Sahib to Gurudwaras in Indore." Surjit Singh Tuteja, secretary, Singh Sabha, said, "The upkeep of Guru Granth Sahib was in bad shape in several places in Indore. There are decorums and rules for maintaining the Guru Granth Sahib. The rules must be followed without fail. In several cases, in Indore such decorum was not being maintained."