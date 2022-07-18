Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar president Simranjit Mann has taken oath as a member of the Lok Sabha constituency Sangrur. Simranjit, 77, was elected Member of Parliament for the third time after 23 years from the Sangrur constituency, which had become vacant after AAP's Bhagwant Mann resigned before taking oath as the Chief Minister.

Simranjit had secured 253,154 votes while AAP's Gurmail Singh came second with 2,47,332 votes and Dalveer Goldi of Congress came third with 79,668 votes. BJP's Kewal Dhillon got 66,298 votes and Akali Dal's Bibi Kamaldeep Kaur got 44,428 votes. Simranjit had contested the 1989 Lok Sabha elections from Bhagalpur Jail where he was lodged in 1984 in a case in connection with the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Also read: Sangrur bypoll: SAD(A) candidate Simranjit Mann leads over AAP rival Gurmail Singh

Simranjit had filed his nomination papers from Tarn Taran against Congress president Ajit Singh Mann of Amritsar district in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections and registered a record victory by getting 5,27,707 votes. Simranjit is an IPS officer of the 1967 cadre and was posted ASP in Ludhiana, SSP in Ferozepur, and Faridkot. He was also posted as Group Commandant of CISF in Mumbai.

After the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 18 June 1984, Simranjit Singh Mann resigned in protest against the attack on Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar during the anti-Sikh riots and the Saka Nila Tara. Several cases were registered against Mann for his alleged involvement in plotting the assassination of Gandhi, which also included a case of sedition.