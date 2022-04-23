Siliguri: As many as 13 Rohingyas, including six children, were arrested at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station in the wee hours of Saturday. In a joint operation with the GRP of the NJP station, the Central Intelligence Bureau of Siliguri detectives arrested them under the Foreigners Act. It is learned that they reached the NJP from Jammu and Delhi in two batches on Friday. They were reportedly planning to reach a refugee camp in Bangladesh via Tripura and Assam.

The Rohingyas were arrested from platform No. 1 of the NJP station at 12:45 am on Saturday, according to a press release issued by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The suspects arrived in Delhi on the Jammu-Tawi Express, following which they went to Muzaffarnagar and then reached Siliguri by bus. One of the suspects was carrying a train ticket from NJP to Dharmanagar, the GRP officials informed.

The GRP officials also informed that there are discrepancies in the statements given by the Rohingyas as to how they landed in India. The investigating officers expect to get more clarity on the matter as the probe progresses. The preliminary investigation also revealed that five of the victims were living in Jammu with 6 children, the other two used to stay in Mewat, Haryana, and Uttam Nagar, New Delhi. Among the 13 Rohingyas, 6 are children and 2 are women.

Also read: 6 held for helping Rohingya Muslims enter India illegally