New Delhi: In communication with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the just concluded Chintan Shivir, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that due to a lack of modern technologies and harsh living conditions in the border areas, people have started migrating to towns and other places.

"Due to urbanization and economic mobility of people, our border villages have been suffering from the mass exodus of people towards the town. Sikkim with the international border with China had many Yak Herders who herd their animals close to these borders. These people while maintaining their traditional way of life also serve as sentinels of our borders who provide vital information to our security forces. However, due to modern technologies and harsh living conditions in the borders, many have migrated to pursue other occupations," Singh said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the need to preserve the tradition of these nomadic tribes is urgent. "The border villages require better road connectivity, internet and communication facilities, schooling and health facilities, social security, and better power infrastructure to ensure their survival under the harsh conditions," Singh said.

Sikkim shares an international boundary of 349 kilometers with the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China to the North, Nepal to the West, and Bhutan to the East. On many occasions, PLA makes abortive attempts to intrude into the Indian side through Sikkim.

The PLA had a face-off in North Sikkim. A Chinese patrol party tried to enter Indian territory but was forced back. Being aware of the border situation, the Sikkim government has also submitted to the Home Ministry for the establishment of Border Wing Home Guards in line with Border Wing Home Guards present in States like Rajasthan and West Bengal.

"Presence of a force raised with local youths who are acclimatized with the difficult terrain and environment will greatly help to boost the national security. Once established, the Border Wing Home Guards will be an important force in the border sensitive regions in handling internal security and maintaining vigil," Singh said.

Chief Minister Singh further raised concern over the increasing trends of drugs and narcotics business in his State. "Drug trafficking and narcotics have now emerged as a grave threat to the social fabric of Sikkim. Due to the long and porous border of the State, illicit drugs and narcotics are finding easy access inside the State," said Singh.