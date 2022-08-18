Gangtok: Sikkim assembly speaker LB Das has resigned, official sources said on Thursday. Das, the MLA of West Pendam, submitted his resignation on August 16, they said.

The reason for his resignation was not immediately known but sources in his party Sikkim Krantakari Morcha (SKM) said he is likely to be made a minister in the Prem Singh Tamang government. A cabinet reshuffle is on the cards during which Das is likely to be inducted, they said. The election for the new speaker will be held on August 22, as per Raj Bhavan. (PTI)