Lachung (Sikkim): At least 300 tourists stranded in heavy snowfall in Lachung, North Sikkim were rescued by the Indian Army on Wednesday.

All the rescued tourists were provided with medical assistance and hot meals.

"Indian Army assisted 300 tourists stranded in heavy snowfall in Lachung, North Sikkim. Tourists were assisted through Road opening, medical aid, and hot meals," Eastern Command, Indian Army tweeted from its official account.

Earlier in the day, around 1,027 tourists who had been stuck in the upper reaches of East Sikkim near the China Border at Nathu La following heavy snow on Saturday were rescued by the Indian Army.

Severe snowfall had occurred in areas of Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake, and adjoining areas on Saturday afternoon, bringing down the temperature to sub-zero levels.

