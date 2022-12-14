Chandigarh: After a long battle for identity, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has finally ordered the minority Sikh community to be now considered a separate community in the population census. Earlier the Sikh community was devoid of a separate column and was listed under 'other religions'.

In a big win for the Sikh clan, there will now be a definite count on the exact number of people practicing Sikhism on the other side of the border. The population census will help in tracing data about the said community.

Earlier in 2018, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had given directions that the Sikh community should be filled in the form as a separate religion during the census, but the census form was not updated in due time due to which the Sikh community, despite the order, was marked in the 'other religions' category.

With the recent census round the corner, the Sikh community this time around will be specifically marked, giving a clear picture of the populace.