Bhojpur (Bihar): Sikh devotees while returning to their homes in Mohali, Punjab, were attacked in Arrah at Ara-Sasaram State Highway near Dhyani Tola village of Charpokhari police station area of ​​the district. The devotees came to Patna on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of Sikhs. The police have arrested 4 people, informed Piro Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Rahul Singh, over the phone.

According to the information, devotees returning to their homes in Mohali, Punjab from Prakash Parv were thrashed by anti-social elements for protesting against donation in the afternoon, in which half a dozen devotees were injured. All the devotees have been admitted to Charpokhari Primary Health Centre (PHC).

According to the sources, the devotees are residents of Mohali in Punjab. All had come to Patna, the capital of Bihar, to attend the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh.

Sources said that 60 people were returning to Punjab on a truck from Patna. In the meantime, some youths stopped them and started asking for donations regarding the 'Yagya' being held in the village near Dhyani Tola village of Charpokhari police station area. When they opposed it, the said youths attacked the truck with bricks and stones and beat up more than half a dozen devotees.

The injured, Tajinder, said, "We were asked for donations by some youths. When we said that we are getting late, let the truck go, they started abusing us and started hitting us with bricks and stones."

The Charpokhari police along with Piro SDPO Rahul Singh also reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

Among the Sikh pilgrims, 33-year-old Manpreet Singh, 40-year-old Birender Singh, 34-year-old Harpreet Singh, Balbir Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jasbir Singh, and Tajinder Singh Driver were badly injured, who are being treated at a nearby hospital.