New Delhi: A delegation from Gurdwara Bala Sahib, which organised an 'Akhand paath' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday, met him at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence here on Monday during which he reiterated his government's commitment to continuously work for the welfare of the Sikh community.

The Sikh delegation honoured the prime minister by tying a 'Pagdi' and offering a 'Siropa' to him. An 'ardas' (prayer) was also performed for the prime minister's long life and good health. On the occasion of the prime minister's birthday on September 17, Delhi's Gurdwara Bala Sahib organised the Akhand paath' which started on September 15 and culminated on September 17.

This Akhand paath', which was attended by thousands of Sikh devotees, was perhaps a first-of-its-kind initiative wherein a Gurdwara organised an Akhand paath' for the prime minister of the country, officials said. A 'langar', heath camp and a blood donation camp were also organised by the Gurdwara on the occasion, they said.

The delegation from the Gurudwara visited Modi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday to offer 'prasad' and blessings. Prime minister Modi expressed his happiness on meeting the delegation and thanked them for their wishes and prayers for his well-being, according to officials. Modi said he was humbled and deeply touched by their gesture for making him feel a part of the Sikh Community.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to continuously work for the welfare of the Sikh community. During the meeting, the delegation also thanked the prime minister for the path breaking initiatives taken by him for the honour and welfare of the Sikh community.

The delegation members also recounted several efforts of Modi, including declaring December 26 as 'Veer Baal Divas', reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, removing GST on 'langars' run by Gurdwaras, ensuring that the copies of Guru Granth Sahib reached India from Afghanistan, among others, officials added. (PTI)