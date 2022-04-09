Hyderabad: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Aadar Poonawalla tweeted out on Saturday, saying the company had decided to cut down the price of Covishield vaccine to Rs 225 when it came to private hospitals. "We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+", Poonawalla said.

On Friday, Poonawalla had said the precaution dose of Covishield would cost Rs 600. He had also welcomed the government's move to make precaution doses legal for all above the age of 18, highlighting that it would provide long-term protection against COVID 19.

Shortly after Poonawalla's tweet, Suchitra Ella, Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and JMD, put out a tweet saying the manufacturer had slashed prices of Covaxin. Significantly, the price was cut down to Rs 225, same as Covishield, the other prominently used COVID 19 vaccine in India.

"Announcing #CovaxinPricing. We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals", her tweet read.

